Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.09.

DRI stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after buying an additional 1,474,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,512,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $175,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

