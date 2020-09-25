Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $97.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE DRI opened at $97.31 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 744.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 272,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 593.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 148,345 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $3,978,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

