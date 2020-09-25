Datamine Price Tops $0.14 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $753,330.04 and $176,466.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00079188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001372 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00113063 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000397 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008894 BTC.

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,445,052 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

