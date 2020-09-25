DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 320% compared to the average daily volume of 632 call options.

XRAY traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $43.37. 22,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,091. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after buying an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after buying an additional 425,854 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.