Deutsche Bank Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $315.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $293.00 to $315.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $334.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.95.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.36. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $22,827,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

