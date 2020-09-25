Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)

Kloeckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kloeckner & Co SE stock remained flat at $$5.35 during midday trading on Friday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

About Kloeckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

