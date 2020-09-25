DEX Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $30,279.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last week, DEX has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00226495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00090456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.01442844 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00208527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000662 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

