Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DRAD stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Digirad has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRAD. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digirad by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,161,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Digirad by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Digirad by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,222,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 584,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Digirad by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digirad by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 970,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 88,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

