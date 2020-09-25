DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Hits $4.23 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $21,436.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00856313 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003478 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000483 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,080,041,704 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,973,762 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

