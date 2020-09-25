Dimension Chain (EON) Price Reaches $0.0388 on Exchanges

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. Dimension Chain has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $207,422.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020316 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

