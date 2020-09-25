Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.25

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.25 and traded as low as $19.23. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 9,395,069 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 6,610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 30,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 51,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000.

