Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as low as $8.76. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 687,108 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRN. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 4,628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

