DMM: Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $15.90 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.90 million and $2.30 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.78 or 0.04749055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00059363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao.

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

