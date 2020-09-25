Doheny Asset Management CA Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,537.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

