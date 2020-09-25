Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Dropbox worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dropbox Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $1,112,055 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.