EBCoin (EBC) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. EBCoin has a market cap of $391,707.35 and approximately $32,073.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.04649916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00058975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.