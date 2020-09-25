Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.05 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit and CoinEx. In the last week, Egretia has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00228731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00093254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.98 or 0.01463799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00209084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx, CoinEx, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.