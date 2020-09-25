Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 297.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

ESI stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

