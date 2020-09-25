Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
A number of research firms have commented on ELOX. Citigroup downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $8.16.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.