Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $66.72

Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.72 and traded as low as $61.80. Empiric Student Property shares last traded at $61.90, with a volume of 1,114,744 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.14 million and a PE ratio of 32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.