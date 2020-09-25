Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.15

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and traded as high as $42.55. Empresaria Group shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million and a PE ratio of -7.34.

In related news, insider Tim Anderson acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £3,024 ($3,951.39).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

