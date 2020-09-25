Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading Down 14.3%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 355,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 763,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

In other Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies news, Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,783,914 shares in the company, valued at C$344,597.85.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

