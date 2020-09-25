Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.69

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as low as $12.79. Engie shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 69,767 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGIY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Engie Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

