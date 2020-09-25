Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.64. 2,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,971. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entergy by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

