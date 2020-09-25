Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. Enviva Partners has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 510.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 13,586,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,653,000 after acquiring an additional 835,505 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 91.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,834,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,692 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 186.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,365,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 889,487 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 448,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

