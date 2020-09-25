Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 566.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold Cp worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.63 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold Cp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

