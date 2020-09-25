Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 123.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 7.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

