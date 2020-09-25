Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.23).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACB. AltaCorp Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.17.

Shares of ACB opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.51. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $777.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

