ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of ESCO Technologies worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.