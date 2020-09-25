Etherparty Market Cap Achieves $403,734.56 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Etherparty has a total market cap of $403,734.56 and approximately $215.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.63 or 0.04764189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00034194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

