Eureka Resources (CVE:EUK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eureka Resources Inc. (CVE:EUK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Eureka Resources shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 45,000 shares changing hands.

About Eureka Resources (CVE:EUK)

Eureka Resources, Inc is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company’s business is the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada and in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.