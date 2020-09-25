EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.47

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.85. EuroDry shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry Ltd will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

