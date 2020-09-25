Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $783.59

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $783.59 and traded as low as $759.35. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $759.35, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

ERFSF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $880.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $783.59 and a 200 day moving average of $632.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

