Eurofins Scientific’s (ERRFY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

ERRFY stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

