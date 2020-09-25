Factom Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $12.15 million and approximately $15,101.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00012119 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00096896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00229550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.01467827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00202642 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,403,244 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is factom.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

