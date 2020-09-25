FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FERROVIAL S A/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.29. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,554. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

About FERROVIAL S A/ADR

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

