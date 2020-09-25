Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $317.78

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.78 and traded as high as $331.50. Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 1,141,259 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 317.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.06.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.