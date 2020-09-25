Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $265.57

Fidelity European Values plc (LON:FEV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.57 and traded as high as $267.00. Fidelity European Values shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 304,941 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 265.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 246.06. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Fidelity European Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.73%.

About Fidelity European Values (LON:FEV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity European Values plc is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

