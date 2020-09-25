Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $181.08

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.08 and traded as low as $172.58. Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 806,113 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $490.12 million and a P/E ratio of -13.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 181.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.80.

In related news, insider Andrew Irvine purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £89,500 ($116,947.60).

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

