Financial Analysis: CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) versus BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR $7.26 billion 1.80 $371.04 million $0.37 35.27 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2018, it had 2,585 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

