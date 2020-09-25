Financial Analysis: ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (OTCMKTS:BR)

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ITEX and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $138.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.21% 48.87% 12.79%

Risk & Volatility

ITEX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITEX and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.30 $462.50 million $5.03 25.80

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Dividends

ITEX pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats ITEX on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITEX Company Profile

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

