Financial Survey: Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) & Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackline has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Blackline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Blackline’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 10.68 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -42.99 Blackline $288.98 million 17.58 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -357.24

Blackline has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tenable. Blackline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tenable and Blackline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 8 0 3.00 Blackline 0 3 5 0 2.63

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.28%. Blackline has a consensus target price of $78.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.68%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Blackline.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and Blackline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -22.79% -68.33% -13.37% Blackline -12.34% -1.51% -0.60%

Summary

Tenable beats Blackline on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, as well as Industrial Security. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities. The company's platform consists of nine core cloud-based products, including Transaction Matching, Account Reconciliations, Consolidation Integrity Manager, Daily Reconciliations, Journal Entry, Variance Analysis, Task Management, Compliance, and Insights. Its solutions include balance sheet integrity, close process management, accounting process automation, finance transformation, intercompany hub, and smart close. The company designs its products to complement enterprise resource planning and other financial systems, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, and Workday; and financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. It has strategic alliances with technology vendors, such as SAP and NetSuite; professional services firms, including Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and KPMG; and business process outsourcers, such as Cognizant, Genpact, and IBM. The company sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.