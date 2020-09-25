Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 244,969 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,551 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 244,969 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fir Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT stock opened at $203.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a market cap of $1,537.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

