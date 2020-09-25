Fireball Hits One Day Trading Volume of $284.00 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Fireball token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00027971 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $70,462.55 and $284.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00697082 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 134.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.67 or 0.03478498 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00013726 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Fireball Token Profile

Fireball (FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 23,641 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fireball Token Trading

Fireball can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

