First Property Group (LON:FPO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.31

First Property Group PLC (LON:FPO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $32.30. First Property Group shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 37,362 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.91.

First Property Group Company Profile (LON:FPO)

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

