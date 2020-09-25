First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.45. First Seacoast Bancorp shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 137 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA)

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

