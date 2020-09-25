First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust BICK Index Fund has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

