First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FBZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has increased its dividend by 571.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FBZ opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $18.15.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.