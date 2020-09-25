First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

