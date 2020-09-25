First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by 77.9% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FCAN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

